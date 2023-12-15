Catholic World News

Buenos Aires archbishop rebukes new Argentine president

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva of Buenos Aires issued what was widely regarded as a challenge to Argentina’s President Javier Milei at an interfaith meeting during the new leader’s inauguration. “The wounds and the urgent needs of our people demand that everyone—especially the ruling class—commit to social fraternity,” the archbishop said. His words were seen as a challenge to Milei, who won election on a controversial libertarian platform.

