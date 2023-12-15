Catholic World News

Vatican closing religious community Rupnik founded

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On orders from the Vatican, a religious community co-founded by Father Marko Rupnik will be disbanded.

The Archdiocese of Ljubljana, Slovenia has disclosed that the Dicastery for Religious has ordered the dissolution of the Loyola Community, which the disgraced former Jesuit established along with Sister Ivanka Hosta, because of “serious problems concerning the exercise of authority and the way of living together.”

Father Rupnik eventually left the community to establish the Aletti Center in Rome. He has been accused of multiple cases of abuse of women religious, and in July was dismissed from the Jesuit order. However he remains a priest in good standing in the Diocese of Koper, Slovenia.

