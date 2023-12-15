Catholic World News

Pope Francis will join very different Pontiffs buried in St. Mary Major

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has revealed his wish to be buried in the Roman basilica of St. Mary Major.

Although all recent Pontiffs have been buried in St. Peter’s basilica, in earlier centuries a number of Popes were buried at St. Mary Major. Ironically, Pope Francis will be buried alongside predecessors who codified the Tridentine Mass, authorized hundreds of executions, and worked to suppress the Jesuit order.

