US lawmakers call for release of Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, we appeal to President Daniel Ortega: Let imprisoned Catholic Bishop Álvarez go,” Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) said at a recent House hearing.

“Release him from prison,” he continued. “Out of an abundance of concern for Bishop Álvarez’s welfare and health, let him come to the United States or to the Vatican or somewhere else, or stay right in Nicaragua, where he can again serve the people, preach the good news and the Gospel, and care for the weakest and most vulnerable.”

