Catholic climate advocates say COP28 deal ‘encouraging’ but ‘not fast enough’

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in COP28, the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, agreed to transition away from “fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner ... so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

“COP28 makes clear that the writing is on the wall for fossil fuels, but we needed more in the text,” said Ben Wilson, the head of advocacy for the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF).

Pope Francis, in his address to the conference, had urged world leaders to end their divisions in order to fight climate change.

