Pope thanks volunteers who transport infirm pilgrims to Marian shrines

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received volunteers from UNITALSI (the Italian National Union for the Transport of the Sick to Lourdes and International Sanctuaries) in Paul VI Audience Hall on December 14 and thanked them for their work.

“Your numerous and varied presence here testifies to the beauty of a Church that knows how to accompany, care for others, and proclaim the Gospel in operative charity,” the Pope said.

The Pope encouraged the volunteers, as well as the infirm who were present at the audience, to “continue to seek her [the Blessed Virgin Mary], to contemplate her, invoke her, and lay at her feet the labors, the anxieties, and the sorrows that each person bears.”

