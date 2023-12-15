Catholic World News

Do not repatriate refugees to countries where they face persecution, Pope urges global forum

December 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to the UN refugee agency’s 2nd Global Refugee Forum, which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, read out the papal message at the forum.

“The fact that we are gathered here today shows our clear commitment to resolving the plight of refugees as a shared responsibility,” Pope Francis wrote. “This is a sign of hope which adds to the many positive signs that I encounter every day.”

Warning of “signs of a certain regression,” the Pope said that “today, nearly 114 million people are forcibly displaced, many internally, due to conflicts, violence and persecution, including on the basis of religious beliefs, as well as the effects of climate change.”

“Protecting and saving human lives must remain our utmost priority,” the Pope added. “The principle of safe and voluntary repatriation of those who are forced to flee must be strictly adhered to. No one should be repatriated to a country where they could face severe human rights violations or even death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.