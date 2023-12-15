Catholic World News

On Bill of Rights Day, President Biden rips pro-life, ‘anti-LGBTQI+’ legislation

December 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: President Biden marked Bill of Rights Day—which commemorates the ratification in 1791 of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution—by inveighing against pro-life and “anti-LGBTQI+” legislation.

“The Supreme Court took away a constitutional right from the American people, denying women across the Nation the right to choose, a right that had been enshrined in a half-century of precedent,” the president wrote in his proclamation for the day. “A wave of anti-LGBTQI+ bills is threatening Americans’ freedom to live openly and authentically.”

“As a Nation, we have a duty to oppose these regressions and defend the values represented in our founding documents,” he continued—as if the authors of the nation’s founding documents could ever have foreseen that their words would be interpreted to encompass abortion, same-sex marriage, and the surgical mutilation of children.

President Biden added, “In the face of threats posed to our institutions, we must remember that democracies do not have to die violently — they can die quietly, when people fail to stand up for the values and guarantees enshrined in our Nation’s Constitution.”

