Australian priest removed from Latin-Mass community

December 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Costelloe has removed a priest from his post as rector of a traditionalist congregation in the Perth archdiocese, explaining that Father Michael Rowe had not obtained the required permission to celebrate the traditional Latin Mass.

In a letter made public this week, the archbishop said that although Father Rowe had previously received permission to celebrate the traditional liturgy, the norms of Traditionis Custodes required him to seek new permission from the local archbishop, which he had not done. “Fr Rowe has been made fully aware of this procedure,” Archbishop Costelloe said, adding: “I note that it is now over twelve months since the issuing of those norms.”

Father Rowe remains a priest in good standing in the Perth archdiocese, but will be authorized to celebrate Mass only in the Novus Ordo.

