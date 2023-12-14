Catholic World News

Vancouver archbishop is ‘voice in the wilderness’ against anti-Semitism, rabbi says

December 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Rabbi Dan Moskovitz of Temple Sholom in Vancouver described Archbishop J. Michael Miller as a “voice in the wilderness” against anti-Semitism.

“The very first communication I received [after the Hamas attack] was from [Archbishop Miller] reaching out to our community,” Rabbi Moskovitz said. “We didn’t hear from people we have allied with on many other things.”

“We are grateful for the moral clarity of our brothers and sisters in the Catholic Church, for speaking out about anti-Semitism,” added Rabbi Jonathan Infeld of Congregation Beth Israel.

At an event with Rabbi Infeld, Msgr. Gregory Smith, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Vancouver, “read an English translation of a blessing of safety for the Jewish people, for captives, and for the success and safety of the Israeli Defense Force,” The B.C. Catholic reported.

