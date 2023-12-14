Catholic World News

Pope renews appeal for immediate Gaza cease-fire

December 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I continue to follow the conflict in Israel and Palestine with much worry and pain,” Pope Francis said on December 13, following his general audience. “I renew my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire: there is so much suffering there.”

He continued, “I encourage all parties involved to resume negotiations and call on everyone to make an urgent commitment to get humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

The Pontiff also renewed his call for the release of all Israeli hostages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!