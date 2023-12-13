Catholic World News

‘Ephphatha, be opened, Church’: Pope concludes general audience series on apostolic zeal

December 13, 2023

Continuing his series of 30 Wednesday catecheses on the theme of “the passion for evangelization: the apostolic zeal of the believer,” Pope Francis devoted his December 13 general audience to the theme of “Ephphatha: be opened, Church.”

“Ephphatha” (be opened) was the word uttered by Christ when he healed a man who has deaf and had a speech impediment (Mark 7:34).

“Today’s catechesis concludes our series of reflections on apostolic zeal and our baptismal mission to be joyful witnesses to the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Pope Francis said, in the words of the Vatican summary of his remarks.

The summary continued:

In the rite of Baptism, our lips were blessed as a sign that, reborn in Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit, we are sent forth to share with others the Good News of our redemption and our newfound dignity as adopted sons and daughters of the Father. May the love of God, poured into our hearts by the gift of the Spirit, inspire within us ever greater zeal for the Church’s mission of proclaiming the Gospel, drawing all hearts to Christ and working for the spread of his Kingdom of holiness, justice and peace.

