Illinois will not enforce law against pregnancy-help centers
December 13, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The attorney general of Illinois has accepted a permanent injunction barring enforcement of a new state law that targeted pregnancy-help centers.
The law, which would have opened pregnancy-help centers to charges of “deceptive practices,” was successfully challenged in court by the Thomas More Society. Attorney General Kwame Raoul insisted that his agreement to abide by the court’s injunction “in no way affects my ongoing work protecting women’s rights to access the full range of reproductive health services.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
feedback
Today 11:00 AM ET USA
What is truly deceptive it's calling abortion "reproductive health services."