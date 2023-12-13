‘Deal with the priests’: Cardinal Gregory criticizes priests who promoted traditional Latin Mass
December 13, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a question from a student at the Catholic University of America about the limited availability of the extraordinary form of the Mass, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington said, “In many of the places where it grew — the Tridentine rite — it grew because priests promoted it.”
“And not because people — in other words, if you had a guy that came into the parish, and said, ‘Well, I like this rite, I’m gonna do it,’ and he gathered people together, and now all the sudden he created the need, in places where there wasn’t a need there,” he continued.
Cardinal Gregory added, “So I think that the Holy Father is right to say: ‘Deal with the priests.’”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Frodo1945 -
Today 2:42 PM ET USA
“In many of the places where it grew — the Tridentine rite — it grew because priests promoted it.” Give some evidence to back up your assertion. Oh wait, there isn't any evidence. That's just my story and I'm sticking to it. This shepherd isn't smelling like the sheep.