Message of Guadalupe based in simplicity, not ideology, Pope says

December 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the evening of December 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Cardinal Robert Prevost, OSA, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, was the principal celebrant.

Our Lady’s image “frees us from so many social and political ideologies that so often use this ‘Guadalupan’ reality to base themselves in, to justify themselves and to earn money,” Pope Francis preached. “The message of Guadalupe does not tolerate any ideology of any kind.”

Her image “remains impressed on the simplicity of who we are and what we have, which is of little value, but which will become something great in God’s eyes,” he continued. Virtues “fill our poverty in the simplicity of small acts of love, that illuminate our cloak, without us knowing it, with the image of a Church that carries Christ in her womb.”

