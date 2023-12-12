Catholic World News

Secretary of State backs prosecution in Vatican trial

December 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin has encouraged a Vatican tribunal “to prosecute and punish all crimes” involved in the Vatican’s landmark financial-misconduct trial, adding that “the Secretariat of State is also considered an injured party.”

The statement from the Secretary of State, presented to the tribunal as the case nears a close, was the first direct involvement of Cardinal Parolin in the proceedings. The Secretariat of State had not brought a complaint against the ten defendants, although prosecutors said that top officials, including Cardinal Parolin, had been “deceived” by the defendants into approving questionable transactions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!