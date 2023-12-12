Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal outlines case of Cardinal Becciu at Vatican trial

December 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal provides a clear and readable summary of the case against Cardinal Angelo Becciu in the Vatican’s “trial of the century.” A decision in the case is expected imminently.

Correspondent Francis X. Rocca remarks: “The case highlights the tension that comes with trying to build a modern state administration under an absolute monarch.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

