Pope names South American priest a Quebec bishop

December 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a somewhat unusual appointment, Pope Francis on December 12 named Father Juan Carlos Londoño, a priest of the Archdiocese of Medellín (Colombia), as Auxiliary Bishop of Quebec.

Born in 1974 and ordained in 2001, Father Londoño has served as a missionary priest in the Diocese of Gaspé (Quebec) since 2008. There, he is pastor of the parish in the small town of Pointe-à-la-Croix.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

