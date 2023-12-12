Catholic World News

USCCB calls for federal funding for security for houses of worship

December 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has joined a coalition of religious organizations in calling for $200 million in funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which has provided security grants for houses of worship and other nonprofits since 2005.

“Right now, we recognize that the Jewish community is especially vulnerable,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty.

Cardinal Dolan’s November 1 letter to members of Congress was made public on December 11.

