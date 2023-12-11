Catholic World News

Pope presents golden roses to Roman Marian image, prays for peace

December 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On December 8, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis venerated the ancient Marian image of the Salus Populi Romani and presented Our Lady with three golden roses—the first pope in over 300 years to make such a gesture.

As is customary, the Pontiff later traveled to the Column of the Immaculate Conception in Piazza di Spagna, where he made an act of veneration to Mary Immaculate.

“Show us once again, O Mother, the path of conversion, for there is no peace without pardon, and there is no pardon without repentance,” the Pope prayed. “The world changes if hearts change; and everyone must say: beginning with mine. But only God can change the human heart with his grace, the grace in which you, Mary, were immersed from the first instant.”

