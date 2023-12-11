Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Universal Declaration of Human Rights

December 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following his December 10 Angelus address, Pope Francis recalled the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“75 years ago, on 10 December 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed,” the Pope said. “It is like a master plan. Many steps have been taken, many still need to be made, and unfortunately, at times, steps backward have been taken.”

The Pope added, “The commitment to human rights is never finished! In this regard, I am near all those who, without fanfare, in concrete daily life, fight and personally pay the price defending the rights of those who do not count.”

Catholic philosopher Jacques Maritain and Charles Malik, a Greek Orthodox diplomat, helped shape the declaration.

