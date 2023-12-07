Catholic World News

Climate is top priority, Pope tells new envoys

December 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As he greeted new ambassadors to the Holy See on December 7, Pope Francis said that “the See is particularly concerned for the future of our common home and specifically the effects of climate change and the devastation of the natural environment on the most vulnerable members of our human family.”

The Pope told the new envoys from Chad, Guinea, Kuwait, Malawi, New Zealand, and Sweden that the world “urgently demands a reconfiguration of multilateral diplomacy.”

