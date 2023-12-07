Catholic World News

Caritas, Catholic Relief Services call for end of fossil fuel extraction by 2050

December 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, joined 13 other Catholic organizations in calling for an end to fossil fuel extraction by 2050, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

“One thing is clear: To have a decent chance of holding to the 1.5 °C limit, fossil fuel extraction must begin to decline immediately, phase down rapidly in the coming decades, and cease worldwide by 2050,” the signatories of the letter said in a letter to Sultan al-Jaber, president of COP28, the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Caritas member agencies that signed the letter include Catholic Relief Services (US), CAFOD (England and Wales), SCIAF (Scotland), and Misereor (Germany).

