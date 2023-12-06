Catholic World News

Australian state’s Religious Vilification Act takes effect

December 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: New South Wales (map), Australia’s most populous state, has made it a crime to “incite hatred towards, serious contempt for or severe ridicule of a person ... on the ground the person (i) has, or does not have, a religious belief or affiliation, or (ii) engages, or does not engage, in religious activity.”

“The amendments closely mirror existing provisions that make vilification unlawful based on race, homosexuality, transgender status, and HIV/AIDS status,” Australasian Lawyer reported.

Violators can be ordered to apologize and fined up to $100,000.

