USCCB, Catholic Charities warn: HHS regulations on unaccompanied migrant children facilitate abortion

December 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an 18-page letter, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Charities USA welcomed portions of the Department of Health and Human Services’ proposed regulations on the care of unaccompanied migrant children while expressing concern about several aspects of the regulations.

“We are deeply concerned by and strongly oppose the Agency’s attempts to codify through this Proposed Rule its policy of facilitating abortions,” the USCCB and Catholic Charities USA wrote. “Relatedly, ORR’s failure to adequately enshrine conscience protections within the regulatory text itself should be rectified in the final rule.”

“We also note the use of ambiguous terminology throughout the Proposed Rule and affirm that these terms should not be construed so as to conflict with the religious beliefs and moral convictions of faith-based service providers,” they added.

