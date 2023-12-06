Catholic World News

St. Peter’s Basilica unveils charity projects ahead of 2025 Jubilee

December 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a December 5 press conference, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, discussed two charitable projects associated with the 2025 Jubilee: the making of wooden rosaries, constructed by refugees from migrant boats; and the employment of an ex-prisoner as an electrician.

Since the 15th century, it has been customary for the Church to celebrate a jubilee every 25 years. The theme of the 2025 jubilee is “Pilgrims of Hope.”

