In Vatican trial, defense protests ‘outrage against the truth’

December 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Defense lawyers told a Vatican tribunal that there is “not an ounce of truth” in prosecutors’ charges against financier Raffaele Mincione, in the 81st hearing of the Vatican’s financial-misconduct trial on December 4.

Mincione’s lawyers argued that prosecutors had built their case on an unsupported theory— “a sort of parallel reality”— by claiming that Mincione had misled Vatican officials regarding investments. They said that it would not “dwell on the legitimacy of this process,” but pointed to “gaps” in the factual information that prosecuted have presented. The charges against Mincione have damaged his reputation and are an “outrage against the truth,” they said.

Mincione’s defense is wrapping up its case as the marathon trial— the result of an investigation that began in 2018— nears its conclusion.

