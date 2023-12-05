Catholic World News

Archbishop seals ‘holy doors’ of national basilica, anticipating Jubilee Year

December 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the US bishops’ conference, presided on December 3 at a ceremony closing the main doors of the basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, DC, in preparation for 2025 Jubilee Year.

The archbishop blessed and sealed the doors, which will be opened on Christmas Eve, 2024, and used as “holy doors” during the Jubilee. The archbishop explained: “We symbolically close a door this afternoon to anticipate its opening and the graces that will be offered to us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!