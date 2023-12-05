Catholic World News

Christian non-profit may not rescind job offer because of same-sex marriage, court rules

December 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court in the State of Washington has ruled that World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, violated federal and state law when it rescinded a job offer to a woman after learning she was in a same-sex marriage.

“Nothing in the record indicates that being in a same-sex marriage affects one’s ability to place and field donor calls, converse with donors, pray with donors, update donor information, upsell World Vision programs, or participate in devotions and chapel,” the court ruled.

