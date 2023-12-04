Catholic World News

Milwaukee priest under investigation after media reports

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has opened a “formal canonical investigation” of Father Mark Payne, after The Pillar revealed that the priest had given a teaching post in his parish church to a man with whom he has been living for years.

