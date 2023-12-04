Catholic World News

Denver archbishop sees recreational marijuana as ‘devastating’

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver says that he wrote a pastoral letter on the danger of marijuana use because he sees the “devastating” effects of drug use.

“I felt a need to speak about the devastating effects witnessed firsthand,” said that archbishop, alluding to the legalization of marijuana use in the state of Colorado. He said that cultural acceptance “has been disastrous to our society.”

“Drugs diminish our self-possession by harming the very faculties that make us human,” the archbishop said.

