Legalized marijuana ‘disastrous to our society,’ says Denver archbishop

November 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Sisters and Brothers in Christ, with each passing day, we are confronted with the challenges of the broad acceptance of recreational marijuana both politically and culturally in Colorado and beyond,” Archbishop Samuel Aquila wrote in a pastoral letter, “That They Might Have Life.”

The prelate said that he wrote the letter “out of pastoral concern for the salvation of souls, and I am convinced of the need to address the impact marijuana use is having on individuals, families, and society in general.”

