Brazilian priest under investigation for using traditional rite

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Sao Paolo has opened an investigation into the “persistent disobedience” of a pastor who has allegedly shown “clear disregard” for the instructions of Traditionis Custodes.

Father Fabio Fernandes has been suspended from public ministry, charged with “persistent disobedience” to ecclesiastical superiors. He is accused of saying that statements by Pope Francis are heretical—a charge he denies—and with ignoring a directive from Cardinal Odilio Scherer that he should not celebrate the feast of Christ the King according to the traditional calendar, which is “contrary to the liturgical calendar in force.”

