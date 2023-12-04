Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman backs Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, has lent his support to the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2023, sponsored by Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“This bipartisan legislation provides investment for regional and local species and ecosystems conservation efforts throughout the United States, including territories and tribal nations,” said Archbishop Gudziak.

The prelate added, “By investing $1.3 billion annually in state or territory fish and wildlife agencies, funding will not only be directed and allocated locally for the protection of species but will also support local economies, respecting the principle of subsidiarity.”

