Papal video calls for ‘big hearts’ toward the disabled

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a video that accompanied his December prayer intention, Pope Francis said that “big hearts are needed who want to accompany” persons with disabilities.

“It means changing our mentality a little and opening ourselves to the abilities and talents of these people who are differently abled, both in society as well as in the life of the Church,” the Pope continued, as he called on parishes to “stop talking about ‘them’ and start talking about ‘us.’”

On December 3, after the video was produced, Pope Francis drew attention to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“Welcoming and including those who experience this condition helps society as a whole to become more humane,” he said. “In families, in parishes, in schools, at work, in sport: let us learn to value every person with his or her qualities and abilities, excluding no one.”

