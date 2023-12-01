Catholic World News

December papal prayer intention: for persons with disabilities

December 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s December 2023 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray that people with disabilities may be at the center of attention in society, and that institutions may offer inclusion programs that value their active participation.”

