Pope deplores end of Israel-Hamas truce, voices hope for new cease-fire

December 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In Israel and Palestine the situation is serious,” Pope Francis said on December 3, at the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address. “It pains us that the truce has been broken: this means death, destruction, misery.”

“Many hostages have been freed, but many are still in Gaza,” he continued. “Let us think about them, their families who had seen a light, a hope to embrace their loved ones again.”

“In Gaza there is much suffering; there is a lack of basic necessities,” he added. “I hope that all those who are involved may reach a new cease-fire agreement as soon as possible and find solutions other than weapons, trying to take courageous paths to peace.”

