Catholic World News

‘Prepare a welcoming heart for the Lord,’ Pope advises as Advent begins

December 04, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The vigilance that Christ asks of His followers is an “expectation filled with affection,” Pope Francis wrote in his Angelus address for the First Sunday of Advent.

“Dear friends, it will be good for us today to ask ourselves how we can prepare a welcoming heart for the Lord,” he continued. “We can do so by approaching His forgiveness, His Word, His Table, finding space for prayer, welcoming those in need.”

Sitting beside the Pontiff in Casa Santa Marta, Msgr. Paolo Braida, an official of the Secretariat of State, read aloud the address for the Pope, who is recovering from a bronchial ailment. Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, inaccurately described Msgr. Braida as a bishop in its report on the address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!