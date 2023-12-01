Catholic World News

Pope meets leader of troubled Peru-based movement

December 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 1 with José David Correa Gonzalez, the superior general of the Sodality of Christian Life (SCV), a society of apostolic life, founded in Peru, that has been troubled for years.

The Vatican conducted an investigation of the SCV beginning in 2016, after complaints emerged of abuse by the group’s founder, Luis Fernando Figari. Eventually Figari was barred from contact with SCV members, and a Vatican “commissioner” was appointed to ensure a reform of the group. More recently new complaints against the SCV have included charges of financial misconduct and reports that members have harassed reporters attempting to expose corruption.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!