Papal encouragement for French seminarians

December 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Thank you for giving joy and hope to the Church of France,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote in a message to seminarians meeting in Paris.

Cardinal Parolin sent the message of encouragement on behalf of Pope Francis, who is recovering from a bronchial ailment.

In the message the cardinal strongly defended priestly celibacy, explaining: “Priests are celibate—and they wish to be—simply because Jesus was celibate.”

