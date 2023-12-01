Catholic World News

Pope sends message to funeral for Indi Gregory

December 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Gregory was “saddened to learn of the death of little Indi Gregory,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote in a message for the funeral of the infant, who died after an English court refused to allow her parents permission to seek further treatment in Rome.

The Pope sent his “condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness” to the baby’s parents “and to all who mourn the loss of this precious child of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!