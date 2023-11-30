Catholic World News

Pope urged Israeli leader not to ‘respond to terror with terror’

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During an October phone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Pope Francis said that it is “forbidden to respond to terror with terror,” according to a Washington Post report.

Herzog strongly objected to the description of Israeli military operations as “terror,” the report continues, citing a ranking Israeli military official.

The Vatican has confirmed that the phone call took place, but has not commented on the content of the discussion.

