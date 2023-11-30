Catholic World News

Belgium: Mass attendance rises, but down 40% from 2017

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Average Sunday Mass attendance in Belgium fell from 286,000 in 2017 to 167,000 in 2021, and then rose to 173,000 in 2022, according to statistics released by the bishops’ conference.

Between 2017 and 2022, the number of diocesan priests plummeted by one-third (from 2,774 to 1,859), the number of baptisms declined by 15%.

Approximately 9% of Belgium’s Catholics attend Mass at least monthly. Belgium’s four principal Marian shrines received nearly 1.3 million visitors in 2022.

The Western European nation of 11.8 million (map) is 62% Christian (59% Catholic), 26% agnostic, 9% Muslim, and 2% atheist.

