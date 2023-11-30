Catholic World News

USCCB reminds organizations: campaigning for or against candidates may jeopardize tax exemption

November 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of General Counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has told organizations listed in the 2023 edition of The Official Catholic Directory that they “may not participate or intervene in any political campaign on behalf of or in opposition to any candidate for public office. Violation of the prohibition against political campaign intervention can jeopardize the organization’s tax-exempt status.”

The memo, published by the bishops’ conference on November 29, follows IRS confirmation that listed organizations are tax-exempt.

