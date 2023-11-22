Catholic World News

IRS confirms that organizations listed in Official Catholic Directory are tax-exempt

November 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In response to a request by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the IRS has confirmed that organizations listed in the 2023 edition of The Official Catholic Directory are tax-exempt.

The Official Catholic Directory lists “the agencies and instrumentalities and the educational, charitable, and religious institutions operated by the Roman Catholic Church in the United States, its territories, and possessions,” wrote Stephen Miller, director of Exempt Organizations (Rulings and Agreements) of the IRS. These organizations, he said, are “subordinate organizations under your group tax exemption.”

