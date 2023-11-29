Catholic World News

Massachusetts priest reaches plea-bargain agreement in larceny case

November 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Tomaz Gorny, who was accused of stealing over $100,000 from a parish in the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts, has reached an agreement with prosecutors to accept probation for a lesser charge.

As part of the agreement, Father Gorny said that he is seeking laicization. The Springfield diocese declined to comment on the case except to acknowledge that a “canonical process” is underway.

