Winning is not most important, Pope tells soccer team

November 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on November 29 with members of Glasgow’s Celtic Football Club, Pope Francis spoke about “the beauty of playing together,” and expressed his concern that financial interests are distracting attention from the beauty of the game.

Because of persistent bronchial problems the Pope’s prepared remarks were read by an aide, but the Pontiff did speak briefly, praising the spirit of amateur competition.

