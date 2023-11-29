Catholic World News

Justice Department sides with Oregon church against restraints on meals program

November 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Justice has intervened in a legal dispute between an Episcopal church and an Oregon city, defending the church’s right to serve meals to the homeless.

St. Timothy’s Church in Brookings is challenging a city order restricting the meals program to only two days per week. In a court filing the Justice Department sided with the church, saying that the order, by forcing church members to limit their charity, “compels them to violate their religious beliefs to feed those in need.”

