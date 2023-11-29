Catholic World News

Nicaragua says jailed bishop treated well in prison

November 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a call by UN officials to release Bishop Rolando Álvarez from prison, the Nicaraguan government said that he is being treated well.

“The conditions of imprisonment are preferential, and the regime of medical consultations, family visits and reception of packages is strictly complied with, contrary to what slanderous campaigns pretend to make believe,” the nation’s interior ministry said in a statement.

Detained since 2022, Bishop Álvarez has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for treason without a trial, and has been stripped of his nationality and citizenship rights.

