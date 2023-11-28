Catholic World News

Pope planning to strip Cardinal Burke of apartment, salary?

November 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis plans to take action against Cardinal Raymond Burke, removing him from his Vatican apartment and cutting off his salary, according to multiple reports.

According to a report that originally appeared in the Daily Compass, and has now been corroborated by several Vatican sources, the Pope announced his decision to move against Cardinal Burke during a meeting last week with leaders of the Roman Curia.

According to a November 28 AP report, the Pope explained that he was removing the American prelate’s privileges because Cardinal Burke was damaging the unity within the Church by his criticism of papal policies. The Pontiff previously removed Cardinal Burke from his post as prefect of the Apostolic Signatura in 2014, and then stripped him of his authority as patron of the Knights of Malta in 2017, leaving the cardinal without an ecclesiastical post even before his official retirement in June of this year.

